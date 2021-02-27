National Bank Financial Upgrades Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to “Outperform Spec Overweight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLDP. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.83.

BLDP stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -139.10 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

