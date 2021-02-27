Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV) Insider Christopher Michael Jeffries Sells 50,000,000 Shares

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV) insider Christopher Michael Jeffries sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £4,000,000 ($5,226,025.61).

Shares of DEV opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dev Clever Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £145.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.16.

Dev Clever Company Profile

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

