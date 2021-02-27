Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV) Insider Christopher Michael Jeffries Sells 50,000,000 Shares

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV) insider Christopher Michael Jeffries sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £4,000,000 ($5,226,025.61).
Shares of DEV opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dev Clever Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £145.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.16.
Dev Clever Company Profile
