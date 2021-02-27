Insider Buying: Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Insider Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings bought 2,500 shares of Henderson European Focus Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,378 ($18.00) per share, with a total value of £34,450 ($45,009.15).

HEFT opened at GBX 1,372 ($17.93) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,426.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,348.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £293.37 million and a P/E ratio of -20.95. Henderson European Focus Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 860.72 ($11.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,488 ($19.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Get Henderson European Focus Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a GBX 21.70 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $9.60. Henderson European Focus Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.48%.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.