Analysts Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.20 Million

Brokerages expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to post sales of $28.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $109.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.20 million to $109.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $130.55 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $131.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

GDYN stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after buying an additional 339,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 744,600 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

