Insider Selling: Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Insider Sells £205,555.72 in Stock

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) insider Martin Anthony Clyburn sold 138,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £205,555.72 ($268,559.86).
RFX stock opened at GBX 158 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.72 million and a PE ratio of 10.67. Ramsdens Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 209.50 ($2.74). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
About Ramsdens
See Also: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.