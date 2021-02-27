Insider Selling: Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Insider Sells £205,555.72 in Stock

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) insider Martin Anthony Clyburn sold 138,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £205,555.72 ($268,559.86).

RFX stock opened at GBX 158 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.72 million and a PE ratio of 10.67. Ramsdens Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 209.50 ($2.74). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

