Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.43-1.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.8-133.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.08 million.Plymouth Industrial REIT also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.30 EPS.

PLYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $20.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

