Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%.

PLUG stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. 54,836,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,785,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -146.61 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,681.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.15.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

