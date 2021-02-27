MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. MTBC updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

MTBC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 248,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,968. MTBC has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on MTBC in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

In other MTBC news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 35,021 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $336,902.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,650,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,740,686.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,500 shares in the company, valued at $666,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,105 shares of company stock worth $846,582 over the last 90 days. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

