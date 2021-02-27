Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.80-4.00 EPS.

Shares of BKH stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 565,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,819. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

BKH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.44.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

