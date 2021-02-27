Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 1.4% Higher

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. 57,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 234,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a market cap of C$37.70 million and a P/E ratio of -25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Case Lake property that consists of 449 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties located in northwestern Ontario.

