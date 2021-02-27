FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.29. 2,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 25,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 606.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 29,529 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.