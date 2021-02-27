EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. EMCOR Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.70 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.20 to $6.70 EPS.

NYSE:EME traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.37. 415,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,974. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

