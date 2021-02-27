Peony Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Peony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $911,703.77 and $6,081.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00050467 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002780 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,785,008 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

