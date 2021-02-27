James Grant Conroy Sells 61,996 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Grant Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boot Barn alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $3,310,001.09.

On Monday, January 11th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30.

On Wednesday, January 6th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00.

BOOT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 683,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,102. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $69.18.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.