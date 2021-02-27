James Grant Conroy Sells 61,996 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
James Grant Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 1st, James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $3,310,001.09.
- On Monday, January 11th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00.
BOOT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 683,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,102. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $69.18.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
