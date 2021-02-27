Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $554,780.28 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,956 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.63, for a total value of $554,780.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ANET stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.84. 636,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,405. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.78. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $326.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

