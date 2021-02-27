Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells 6,057 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CFX stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 917,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,371. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -887.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

