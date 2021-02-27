Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Announces Earnings Results

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%.

Shares of TGP stock remained flat at $$13.51 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 253,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

