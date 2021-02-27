Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,375,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. Amarin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -134.77 and a beta of 2.58.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.03.

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,754,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.