Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. 2,533,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,912. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.