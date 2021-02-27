Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.39). Approximately 8,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 13,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.87 million and a P/E ratio of 213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Titon’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

