GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) were down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 153.80 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 154.20 ($2.01). Approximately 1,181,679 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 768,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.80 ($2.05).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 145.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.67. The company has a market capitalization of £701.64 million and a PE ratio of 6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. GCP Student Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

