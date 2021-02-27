COTI 1-Day Volume Hits $105.07 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. COTI has a total market cap of $141.77 million and approximately $105.07 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded up 22.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.91 or 0.00480591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00069380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00081162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00054813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.98 or 0.00474449 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

