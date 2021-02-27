BitMax Token Market Capitalization Achieves $455.31 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One BitMax Token token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001447 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMax Token has a market cap of $455.31 million and $6.01 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.38 or 0.00712531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00029133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00033768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00059565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00040716 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BTMX is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

