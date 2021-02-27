Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%.

BRMK traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.26. 1,593,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,117. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRMK. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

