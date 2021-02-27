Brokerages Anticipate Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Metacrine.

Several brokerages have commented on MTCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metacrine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of MTCR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.50. 25,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,238. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Metacrine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

