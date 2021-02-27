Diamond (DMD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,403.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $1.92 or 0.00004020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $6.88 million and $3,403.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001277 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 854.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000125 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00089507 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,575,559 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

