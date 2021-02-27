Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.06 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002135 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $449.21 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00282656 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008367 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00066033 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $969.19 or 0.02025351 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,019,049,674 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

