Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

Shares of BHR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. 936,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

