Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%.

NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $9.96. 447,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,992. The company has a market capitalization of $396.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,116.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,517.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,705 shares of company stock worth $284,687 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

