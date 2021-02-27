Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%.
NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $9.96. 447,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,992. The company has a market capitalization of $396.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $14.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.
Puma Biotechnology Company Profile
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).
