Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.25-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. Carter’s also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.58-4.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of CRI traded down $11.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,399,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,489. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.11. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $105.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

