Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 312,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $14.08.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,798.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,839 in the last 90 days. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

