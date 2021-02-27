Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 338,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,422. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $867.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DFIN. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.