Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Posts Earnings Results

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Shares of ENDP stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,988,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,377. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

A number of research firms have commented on ENDP. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

