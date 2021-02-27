Thrive Token Achieves Market Cap of $247,684.31 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $247,684.31 and approximately $7,909.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00052739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.51 or 0.00705449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00028874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00033630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00059491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00040290 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

