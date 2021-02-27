Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 117,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 334,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Hudson Capital worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services.

