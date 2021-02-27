FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Shares Up 5.2%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $44.10. 272,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 156,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,904.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 167,964 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

