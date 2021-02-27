O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 322,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 537,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

OIIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a market cap of $204.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. Analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 404,732 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

