China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Shares Up 5.2%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 745,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,831,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 135,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of China Natural Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.