Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.5-671.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.32 million.Alarm.com also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.61-1.72 EPS.

ALRM stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.88. The company had a trading volume of 636,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,819. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.38.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 8,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $712,907.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $407,146.77. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,694. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

