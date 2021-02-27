Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $995.05 million.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 4.78-5.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $8.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.00. 2,467,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $289.58.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

