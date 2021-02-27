Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $320.25 and last traded at $319.72. 458,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 400,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.93.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 271.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.99.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vail Resorts by 5.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Vail Resorts by 910.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.