Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Trading Up 5.4%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 147,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 558,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

