Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Up 5.5%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.01. 3,110,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,955,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.
The firm has a market cap of $132.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.
Featured Story: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.