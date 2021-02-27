Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Up 5.5%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shares were up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 297,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 542,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DYN shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

