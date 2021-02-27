CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Shares Up 5.6%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.61. 981,968 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 821,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. B. Riley raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $894,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,335,000 after buying an additional 1,299,933 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after buying an additional 691,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 563,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after buying an additional 390,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 749.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 332,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

