Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.53 and last traded at $49.20. 494,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 521,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,014. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 71.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Ultra Clean by 52.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

