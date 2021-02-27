Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $634-638 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.48 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.40 EPS.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $9.24 on Friday, hitting $205.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.37 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.26.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

