OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. 2,400,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. OGE Energy has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $42.80.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.