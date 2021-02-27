Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-$0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $108-$112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.60 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:NTUS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. 289,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. Natus Medical has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $877.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Equities analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

