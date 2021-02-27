NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 5.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $51.86. Approximately 82,100,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 102,248,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in NIO by 407,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in NIO by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,880,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,626,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,650,000.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

